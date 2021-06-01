UK PS5 restock could be happening at Amazon today

It's been a while, but Amazon might be getting a PS5 restock today. There's been a lot of buzz online that UK retailers would be getting more PS5s this month and while the likes of Game and Argos are thought to be going next week, Amazon is tipped to be going today or tomorrow between 8-9am. We'd get yourself over there as soon as possible if you want to be in with a chance of bagging Sony's new console. Of course, as is the way with the PS5 stock situation, take all of this with an enormous pinch of salt.

Keep an eye out for bundles at Amazon too as these units often sell out slower than the consoles on their own and are usually overlooked, so they are well worth checking out if you're struggling to get your hands on a PS5 restock. While these don't usually offer a discount, they don't jack up the RRP either, so they're a solid option if needs must.

If you don't have any luck with Amazon today, we've picked out some other retailers you should check in on as often as possible. Our PS5 stock guide is updated on a regular basis too if you'd like to see what patterns to look out for, not to mention a deeper dive on what stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods.

Once your PS5 is on its merry way, be sure to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5 if you want the top audio-visual experience to go alongside your new pride and joy. And if you find yourself running out of storage capacity further down the line, then our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides will be of use.