Thor: Love and Thunder runtime makes it the shortest Marvel movie in years

The runtime for Thor: Love and Thunder has seemingly been revealed in a series of new listings.



Cinema chains AMC (opens in new tab) and Cineworld (opens in new tab) have the Thor-quel clocking in at 119 minutes (1 hour 59 minutes), which would make it the shortest MCU movie since 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes). It’ll also be only the third movie in six years to hit under two hours if you include 2016’s Doctor Strange.

Since then, every Marvel movie has lasted over two hours, most notably culminating with the three-hour epic Avengers: Endgame. Longer superhero movies have been a prevalent trend in recent years, with The Batman hitting the three-hour mark and Zack Snyder’s Justice League running for four hours.

Those who have followed Thor’s cinematic career, however, will know the God of Thunder tends to keep things (relatively) short and sweet on the big screen.

Both Thor (114 minutes) and Thor: The Dark World (112 minutes) sneak in under the two-hour barrier. Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok remains the longest Thor movie to date at 130 minutes.



Despite its clipped runtime, Thor: Love and Thunder is still set to pack in as much as possible. The God of Thunder will be joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy (minus Gamora, it seems), Valkyrie, a new Thor in Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

That bumper cast might even include Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. Maybe. He joked to Esquire (opens in new tab): "Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it. It's my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I'm not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don't hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally. It's up to the viewer to pick up on that… But you will feel something. And that will be me."

