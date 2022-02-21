New Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise reveals first official look at Christian Bale's villain

We have our first official look at Thor: Love and Thunder thanks to some new merchandise, which also gives us our first look at the movie's villain, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

The new LEGO set features the Goat Boat, a Viking ship pulled by the goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. On board are Thor, Mighty Thor (that's Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as Thor), Valkyrie, and Korg, along with Gorr, who's clutching an oversized sword. Some new Hasbro figures also give us a better look at Thor, Mighty Thor, and Korg.

Below, Gorr's on the right with a grey head and the mummy-like white drapes.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Gorr the God Butcher played an integral role in Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic book run, killing off deities across time and space. In the comics, his planet was close to starvation, and his prayers to the gods were never answered. He was orphaned, lost his partner and all of their children, and was exiled for losing faith in the gods. Eventually, Gorr killed his first god, and swore he'd get his revenge and kill the rest of them. Not great news for Thor, then.

(Image credit: Marvel/LEGO)

Alongside Bale, Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, opposite Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder), and Chris Pratt and co. as the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also back for the Thorquel, and this time he's co-written the script, too.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4.