This UK PS5 SSD deal is incredible value - beat the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals before they even begin

This is the deal that UK PS5 SSD deal hunters should go for!

The ADATA XPG GAMMIX SSD in its 1TB capacity is down to its lowest ever price - again! Yesterday we reported on this SSD being spectacular value, but it's now even cheaper (as of Friday, November 19th). It's the perfect one-stop solution for those looking for the perfect Black Friday PS5 deal this year. You can now get it for just £114.58 by ticking the coupon box on the product page and save a sizeable 62 quid.

The early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals you've been looking for could be here already, and they mean you can avoid the business of next week.

And that's not all! The highly-coveted WD BLACK SN850 is also at its lowest ever price! The 1TB Heatsink model can be yours for just £164.98 right now - a saving of £93, and a new lowest ever price by nearly 20 pounds.

These are superb early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals bagging you some of the best in the business that will offer you crazy fast speeds and come with their own heatsinks.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deal

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE SSD | 1TB | £176.28 ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE SSD | 1TB | £176.28 £114.58 at Amazon

Save £52 - Getting a whole third off this Perfect-for-PS5 SSD is a perfect early Black Friday PS5 SSD deal. It fits all the criteria Sony laid out, and its aggressive price point means you know you're getting value for money.

Remember to click the 'Apply voucher' tick box before going to checkout.



WD BLACK SN850 SSD | 1TB | £258 £164.98 at Amazon WD BLACK SN850 SSD | 1TB | £258 £164.98 at Amazon

Save £93 and lowest ever price! - Highly coveted as a companion SSD for the PS5 ever since Mark Cerny revealed it as his choice, this is the drive to strive for. And now it's at its lowest ever price, it's more of a deal than ever! This won't hang around!

The ADATA XPG S70 BLADE and SN850 are two of the best PS5 SSDs and are proving to be early favourites based on speeds, prowess, and price point - in the case of the ADATA. The fact that both of these come with their own heatsinks is a big advantage too as you don't have to worry about doing a DIY job on something that's so pricey, so small, and so important.

For reference and comparison, here's a smattering of the other current prices for some internal and external PS5 SSDs, wherever you are right now.

If you only have eyes for something that can be your PS4 game library holder and bank, then an external PS5 SSD or hard drive is likely to be the best option for you. Here are some of the latest prices on the top models.

