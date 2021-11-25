This Black Friday gaming laptop deal sheds more than $700 off an Alienware x15

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are coming our way, with a great deal on Alienware laptops from Dell. The retailer is currently offering more than $700 off the Alienware x15, a massive discount that seems pretty unbeatable for this laptop with these specs right now.

Right now, for example, Amazon's x15 stock is much closer to Dell's pre-discount price, with totals on similar Black Friday gaming laptops like the Alienware x15 R1 still north of $2,500, despite the specs between these two different machines not being very different.

If you're in the market for a Black Friday gaming PC deal, then this might not be exactly what you're looking for, but it's certainly an impressive machine, even before you take the sale into account. The only potential improvement you might look for in a laptop might be some extra storage space or a better graphics card, but you'd be hard-pressed to find more than a 1TB SSD or an RTX 3080/90.

You'll find more information on both of this offer just below, as well as plenty more Black Friday gaming laptops deals further down the page. If you're looking for something more professional than playful, however, check out all the best Black Friday laptop deals available now.

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Alienware x15 gaming laptop | $2479 Alienware x15 gaming laptop | $2479 $1862 at Dell

Save $718 - With an Intel i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 under the hood along with 16GB of RAM, more than $700 off makes this a truly industry-leading deal.



More of today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

If Dell's offering isn't quite fitting the bill, you'll find plenty more Black Friday gaming laptop deals available across the web right now. We're bringing you all the best discounts from your favorite retailers in the comparison chart below.

More Black Friday deals

