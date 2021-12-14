The Witcher season 2 is getting a Netflix after show with deleted scenes and season 3 teases

Netflix is giving fans all the more reason to binge The Witcher season 2 this week: a new after show, filled with deleted scenes, spoiler breakdowns, and teases for what’s to come on The Continent is set to be released just days after the show is available to stream.

As per ComicBook.com, The Witcher: Unlocked will be streaming on The Witcher’s YouTube page and Netflix Geeked’s Facebook page on Monday, December 20 at 11am Eastern/4pm GMT.

There are going to be six segments. The first two are all centered around the series’ major players: Hero’s Journey will chart the arcs of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier with their respective actors, and Adapted will discuss the scenes and stories from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books that made the jump to Netflix.

The Witcher’s Spotlight sees Kaer Morhen’s finest join the fray: "Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Paul Bullion (Lambert) and Yasen Atour (Coen) join showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to discuss introducing Geralt's witcher family in season 2."

There’s also two deleted scenes – one between Geralt and Triss, another involving Stregobor and Vilgefortz – and an 'Ending Explained' breakdown (hey, that’s our job!) with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

On the latter, Netflix confirms it will tease "how those reveals set up The Witcher Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin." The Witcher season 3 has already been greenlit, while Blood Origin – which has now wrapped principal photography – is a prequel set over 1,000 years before the mainline series. How The Witcher season 2 sets that up is anyone’s guess – but it sure has made us intrigued for the upcoming finale.

The Witcher season 2 is available to stream on Netflix from December 17. For more from the upcoming season, read our interview with the cast and creators.