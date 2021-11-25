The versatile Dell XPS 13 is under $650 in this Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday laptop deals come in all shapes and sizes, and this one is perfect for those of you looking for a solid machine at an unbeatable price. Dell has discounted the XPS 13 Laptop by $300, bringing the price from $949.99 to just $649.99.

$649.99 is a really good Black Friday laptop deal for the XPS 13. With its 13.3-inch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, and 3-sided InfinityEdge display this great little machine is perfect for working, taking online meetings, watching entertainment and, hey, maybe even playing a few games. While the XPS 13 may not be able to natively handle the best PC games, it can stream them via Xbox Cloud Gaming or Google Stadia. Just think, the XPS 13 could be your little Game Pass machine.

XPS 13 laptop | $949 XPS 13 laptop | $949 $649 at Dell

Save $300 - The XPS 13 laptop typically hovers at his $949 RRP, but with this Black Friday laptop deal you can get it for $300 off at Dell. It's a great price for a solid little machine; it's well worth checking out the specs for yourself, at least.



