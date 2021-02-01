The Umbrella Academy actor shares first look at Sparrow Academy costumes

We have our official first look at the Sparrow Academy's costumes in The Umbrella Academy season 3 , thanks to Justin H. Min. The actor took to Twitter to share a compilation of selfies of his fellow Sparrow Academy cast members in matching dark blue sports jackets emblazoned with a white sparrow logo, our first look at the team in costume.

"Let the games begin," he tweeted, suggesting we can look forward to some serious rivalry between the two groups of super-powered adopted siblings in season 3.

let the games begin. 🐦x☂️ pic.twitter.com/afItQt1v4OJanuary 31, 2021

Umbrella Academy season 2 ended on a cliffhanger: the Hargreeves found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist.

Netflix recently introduced us to the Sparrows, with Min revealed to be playing an alternate universe version character of his character Ben – he's alive in this reality, for one thing. The rest of the gang will be played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. Not pictured is the seventh sparrow, Christopher, who's a large, telekinetic cube (because of course he is).

The upcoming third season will also see the return of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher as the other Hargreeves siblings, along with Ritu Arya as Lila and Colm Feore as family patriarch Reginald Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is due to start filming sometime this month. While we wait for it to hit the streamer, check out our list of the best Netflix shows you can watch right now.