The Rock could be coming to Fortnite according to leaked documents from Epic

Fortnite could be getting a crossover based around The Rock, according to new court documents.

Over the last day, court documents between the Apple and Epic Games legal battle have made their way online (thanks, Verge). One document, that was previously used internally at Epic Games, outlines future crossover plans for Fortnite Battle Royale, and includes a mention of The Rock.

The documents, which have now been made publicly available through the ongoing legal battle, appear to give away Fortnite's upcoming content. Aside from a planned crossover with The Rock, there's talk of modes starring LeBron James and Zion Williamson, a special arena basketball mode, and much more.

This isn't the first time that The Rock and Fortnite have come up in the same conversation. Earlier this year in March, when the current Chapter 2: Season 6 event kicked off in Fortnite, players were convinced that an enigmatic new character was modelled after the former wrestler turned actor, pointing to a mysterious Instagram post by the star as evidence.

Right now, nothing has come of this speculation. However, since the current Season 6 is due to wrap up relatively soon, could we be in for another lore drop surrounding The Foundation, the character that fans think is The Rock in disguise? It's certainly something that's been on the tip of the tongue of many fans for a while now.

We could see much more information surrounding Fortnite being disclosed as the court battle between Apple and Epic Games rolls on. The trial concerning Fortnite, its ban on the App Store, and whether Apple holds an unfair monopoly on the App Store has only just begun, but it promises to run on for at least the next few weeks.

It's not just Epic's internal documents that are being made public due to the trial. Earlier today, it was revealed that an internal Xbox document, presented at the trial, had made its way online.

