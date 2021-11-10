The PS5 wishlist just got a big money-saving update

The PS5 wishlist just got a big update that'll prove mighty handy to frugal gamers this holiday season and beyond.

We've been able to add games to the PS5's wishlist and get notifications when they launched or went up for pre-order, but today's update lets you add notifications for when a game gets discounted. That way, if there's a game you've had your eye on but you're not keen on paying full price, you can just wait for a sale notification without constantly checking the PlayStation Store.

Stay up-to-date with PS Store offers:☑️ Add games to your PS Store Wishlist☑️ Enable push notifications for Wishlist Updates on PS App or PS5 console☑️ Get notified when it's time to save pic.twitter.com/Qk72XXWF7KNovember 10, 2021 See more

This is a pretty common feature on PC and console wishlists these days - Steam and the Switch eShop have something similar - so it's good to see the PS5 thinking of its cost-conscious playerbase as well. Since the PS5 lets you access your wishlist from the console itself, and not just the PS Store app or webpage, you can set up to receive sale notifications while you're playing games and when you're out and about via your mobile device. Meanwhile, since the PS4 doesn't let you access your wishlist from the console's storefront, you'll need to set up the notification through the app or website.

PS4 controller on PS5 | Transfer PS4 games to PS5 | PS5 error codes | PS5 standby mode | Play PS4 games on PS5 | Turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback | How to turn off PS5 | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | Why isn't my PS5 controller charging? | Download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 SSD installation | How to use PS5 remote play