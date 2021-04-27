The MCU's new Captain America is now Twitter official

Warning: the following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6. Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode!

At long last, Friday's finale of the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sam Wilson officially become the MCU's next Captain America after Steve Rogers and, briefly, John Walker, and the transition is now Twitter official.

Though the passing of the shield from Rogers to Wilson happened at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it took the entirety of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for Wilson to become Captain America proper. Now, the MCU has handed the Captain America Twitter account over to Wilson to reflect the superhero's new alter ego, who seems to have added some personal touches.

The old @CaptainAmerica Twitter handle featured a header image with Roger's Captain America from Avengers: Endgame, but now you'll see Wilson standing profile, head-turned, donning his full Cap garb. Furthermore, the bio now reads "On your left," which is the first thing Rogers said to Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Previously, the bio read: "I'm just a kid from Brooklyn."

We haven't seen anything from Marvel confirming another season of the series, but we do have a few fairly strong hints of one. At the very least, it seems a given that we'll see more from the new Captain America in some form, whether that's The Falcon and The Winter Solder season 2 or Captain America 4.

