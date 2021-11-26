The Marvels leak shows off Ms. Marvel in a new costume

A leak from the set of Captain Marvel 2, AKA The Marvels, has revealed what looks to be a new costume for Ms. Marvel.

In the pictures, which you can see below, Kamala Khan is sporting a different version of her superhero costume – it's very similar to the one seen in set photos from her Disney Plus show, but seems to be made from a different fabric. There's also a look at the set itself, which appears to be a town or village of some kind. Though the leak looks solid, it is unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.

Leaked set photos from The Marvels, sent straight to me first hand. #themarvels #marvel @CosmicWonderYT @IGN @DanielRPK @BingeWatchThis_ @RPK_NEWS1 pic.twitter.com/VlO59LZSYiNovember 26, 2021 See more

The Marvels isn't due for release until 2023, and will see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel sharing the screen. Samuel L. Jackson has also confirmed that he'll be returning as Nick Fury, and Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta directs.

Before The Marvels arrives, though, there's Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus. Despite being originally intended for a 2021 release, the series won't land until late 2022, but there are set pictures showing the young hero using her powers to tide us over until then.

Nick Fury will also be appearing in the upcoming Secret Invasion, and, at Disney Plus Day, the first look at the character back in action was unveiled. That series is expected in 2022, so we'll probably be seeing Fury with his epic beard, and sans eyepatch, in The Marvels.

The Marvels releases February 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.