The Mandalorian season 2 premiere runtime reportedly revealed – and would be the show’s longest episode

Not long now until The Mandalorian season 2 hits Disney Plus. Even better, it’s looking likely we’re going to spend even longer with Din Djarin and Baby Yoda this Friday. That’s because The Mandalorian season 2 premiere runtime has reportedly been revealed – and it’s looking like the show’s longest episode to date.

The Star Wars Leaks subreddit has spotted a supposed early reveal for both The Mandalorian season 2 premiere runtime and the first shot from the episode, both of which you can see below. Mando in a cantina? That won’t end well…

So, The Mandalorian season 2 premiere runtime is apparently 52 minutes. That would make it the longest by a short margin, with the first season’s Taika Waititi-directed finale clocking in at 49 minutes. Perhaps this is the first sign of a bigger, more epic season. The Mandalorian season 2 trailer already looks like things are getting grander in a galaxy far, far away too.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who is once again on directing duties this year for at least one episode, took to Instagram to fuel fan anticipation further.

Reflecting on having to keep schtum about The Child this time last year, she said, “It was the most difficult secret in the world and we were all bursting! I feel just as giddy, eager, and desperate for everyone to see what we’ve been cooking up this season of The Mandalorian; there’s so much to look forward to!”

So, longer Mandalorian runtimes and episodes that are mirroring the excitement for Baby Yoda? Friday can’t come soon enough – just make sure you have an hour free.

