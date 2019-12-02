Carl Weathers teases The Mandalorian character Greef Carga: "His backstory is saved for season 2"

With just four episodes left of its opening run, eyes are inevitably turning towards the future of The Mandalorian. The Disney Plus series has already been renewed for a second season and Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga, the leader of the bounty hunter’s Guild, has told our sister publication SFX that we’ll see even more from his character further down the line.

“I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season two. But you get some glimpses at Greef and who he is through the stories in the ﬁrst season. There’s some real strong indications that give you some idea of who he is. But we never let on completely,” Weathers said.

In a show filled with mystery – from Mando’s face, to the origins of a certain Baby Yoda – Weathers’ Greef has already been both an ally and an enemy to the Mandalorian throughout the first three episodes. That sort of duplicitous role is one the actor enjoys, as he explains: “It’s much more interesting to play someone who is not all of one thing – not one-dimensional. Also, it opens it up to stories later on that can reveal much more about this character. Certainly with Greef, you have to really keep your eye on him.”

So, confirmation then that Greef will be returning in season 2. Show creator Jon Favreau has recently revealed the first shot from the set of the new season, though no release date has yet been given.

For more from SFX, be sure to check out the latest issue, which is out now. Want it delivered to your doorstep? Subscribe to SFX today, and save 53% with an annual subscription.