The Mandalorian season 2: Jon Favreau shares the first shot from set

We’ve only just recovered from The Mandalorian premiere, but Disney and Lucasfilm are already looking towards the future. Production for The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus is well underway – and show creator Jon Favreau has posted the first shot from set.

While it’s nothing major (and certainly nothing on the level of that final reveal from the first episode), Favreau’s post to Instagram reveals a slick, shiny new look at the titular Mandalorian’s helmet.

Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2 Jon Favreau A photo posted by @jonfavreau on Nov 13, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

Will we get to see the character – played by Pedro Pascal – without his helmet for the first time? Who knows? But with how instantly recognisable it is, it’s clear that The Mandalorian’s helmet is already joining the pantheon of great headwear in a galaxy far, far away.

Outside that, there’s nothing much to go on as things are understandably being kept under wraps. The set itself looks dusty, like something out of a Spaghetti Western – and also similar to the badass opening scene which featured The Mandalorian ‘making friends’ and bringing in bounties at a cantina. If nothing else, at least they’re going heavy on the lone gunman vibe that felt so at home in the Star Wars universe during the opener.

Favreau himself, while only on writing duties in season 1, will direct an episode of The Mandalorian season 2. He recently told Entertainment Weekly: “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

