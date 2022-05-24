Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are stuck in a cat and mouse chase in The Gray Man trailer

The first trailer for the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man is here – and Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are two assassins going head to head. With a budget of $200 million, it's currently the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix, so we're expecting big things, and the trailer certainly promises some high stakes action.

Gosling is Court Gentry, AKA Sierra Six, a former CIA operative turned assassin, and he's being hunted down by Gentry's former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen. They're Gray Men, "reckless mystery men you guys send in when you can't officially send anyone else," according to Dani Miranda, played by Ana de Armas. Gentry has something Hansen's employers want, and he'll stop at nothing to get it – it looks like we can expect plenty of car chases, explosions, and nail-biting action scenes

Directing duo the Russo brothers have previously said that Evans' character is a "unique" and "interesting" villain , and the movie's cast also includes Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Michael Gandolfini.

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the script with Joe Russo – the Russos have worked with the screenwriting duo previously on Captain America: The Winter Soldier , Avengers: Infinity War , and Avengers: Endgame .