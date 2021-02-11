Chris Evans will play a "unique" villain in Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man

The Russo Brothers have spoken about their upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man, and they've teased what we can expect from Chris Evans' character in the big-budget spy thriller.

"He’s a really unique character, and this is Evans as a villain so it’s a really interesting character and I think he’s going to get to flex quite a bit in this role," Joe Russo recently told the Lights Camera Barstool podcast.

The brothers also said the movie was a "modern interpretation of a spy thriller" and "a big pop culture film infused with modern thematics and politics." They've previously compared the movie to their Marvel debut, Captain America: The Winter Soldier , too.

The cast of The Gray Man also includes Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, with Gosling playing the lead role, Court Gentry, a former CIA operative turned assassin. The movie will center around the conflict between Gentry and Evan's villain, Lloyd Hansen, with Hansen being Gentry's former CIA colleague.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, Anthony and Joe Russo are co-directing from a script written by Joe. Production was originally set to begin in 2020, but it was delayed due to Covid-19 – filming is now aiming to start in March 2021. Netflix is reportedly putting up $200 million to fund the project, making it the streamer's biggest budget feature to date.