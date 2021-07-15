The Boys season 3 will include something "crazier" than a giant superhero orgy, says showrunner

How far is The Boys willing to go to push the envelope? We've already had bombs inserted you-know-where and Homelander showering the world with his love, after all. The Boys season 3, it seems, is going to go even further.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has told EW that "the craziest thing we've ever done" is tucked away in the third season's premiere. That even tops the upcoming 'Herogasm' arc – a NSFW getaway for Vought's finest to get their rocks off in a series of superhero orgies.

On Herogasm, Kripke said of the dailies (raw footage seen daily by the crew): "The dailies are bananas. I've been around the block a few times. I'm a seasoned producer. Every single day on those dailies, my jaw was on the floor. I just could not believe how insane those dailies were. It's just crazy."

Kripke added that anyone familiar with the comic series' debauchery-filled take on the hot-and-heavy vacation is in for a treat. If that's the right word.

"I can tell you that for anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening," Kripke said.

While there's no release date yet for The Boys season 3, the show is currently filming in Canada. That's also meant the Amazon Prime series has provided a few teases of what to expect.

Jensen Ackles is joining the show as new Supe Soldier Boy – and we've even had a first look at his incredible new costume. Fellow new faces include The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden, Katia Winter as Little Nina, and three more actors joining Vought's ranks.

For those needing a more immediate taste of The Boys, you'll be pleased to know a spoof Vought news series is going to be released on the 7th of every month for the foreseeable future. It'll even bridge the gap between that season 2 ending and the upcoming season 3 premiere filled with god-knows-what. Answers on a postcard.

