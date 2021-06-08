The Boys season 3 unveils first look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Filming on The Boys season 3 is underway. And while we've caught glimpses of set photos , we've still no trailers as yet… but, we've got the next best thing.

The long-awaited official reveal of Supernatural's Jensen Ackles in the character of Soldier Boy. Oh, and he's in full costume, too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

"Soldier Boy is the original badass," said costume designer Laura Jean Shannon. "Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that."

Not only is he the original badass, in the world of The Boys, but he is, as described by showrunner Eric Kripke: "The very first Superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role."

Comparisons to Captain America have, naturally been made and the show's official Twitter offered this as both retort and his introduction: "He's the f'n Captain now, America."

(Image credit: Amazon)

From what we know of Soldier Boy the look of his costume checks out. In the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics, he leads a 1940s group of heroes called Payback. They were the top superhero group before the Seven were formed. Soldier Boy's story kicks off around World War II, his own past interweaving with Vought's own shady backstory. Plans for season 3 involve unraveling the truth about the conglomerate through Soldier Boy's tale.

Kripke added: "When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it."

The Boys season 3 is still filming, and we've no news on release date, but it's looking like late 2021 could be the time. Until then, check out what’s new on Amazon Prime.