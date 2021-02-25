The Boys season 3 marks start of filming with new set photo

Well, well, well. If it isn’t the first look at The Boys season 3 courtesy of show creator Eric Kripke – though fans are divided on if the surprise package (emphasis on package, unfortunately) is that of Homelander or imminent new arrival Soldier Boy.

Taking to Twitter, Kripke posted a shot from the set of The Boys season 3 in Toronto. Cameras, it seems, are set to start rolling. To mark the occasion, there’s a giant gold-plated statue of a Supe. We’re going to mark this one down as semi-NSFW given the, ahem, revealing angle.

While the set shot gives off Homelander vibes thanks to the striking shoulder pads and American flag unfurled in the background, it’s looking more likely that the leader of the Seven isn’t immortalized here.

Instead, it could be that of Soldier Boy, a new character arriving in the show played by Jensen Ackles – the original Supe that led a team called Payback. "Payback" is also the title of The Boys season 3 premiere, as revealed by a script page late last year.

Golden Supes aren’t the only faces in town. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Hughie (Jack Quaid) are back, with the Karl Urban teasing on Instagram.



"We got some real goodies lined up for ya," while also thanking the cast and crew for "taking every precaution to ensure our continued health and safety."

The Boys season 3 doesn’t yet have a release date but, now filming has started, a late 2021 drop isn’t out of the question. In the meantime, check out what’s new on Amazon Prime.