The Boys season 2 finale includes a scene originally banned from the first season

The Boys season 2 has been horrifying and hilarious in equal measure. But it saved one of its biggest “Don’t walk in on me” moments for the finale. In fact, it was a scene so close to the bone that it was actually something that wasn’t allowed to be used in the first season because of its, ahem, graphic content.

Spoilers for The Boys season 2 finale follow…

So, Homelander masturbating. That was certainly a thing. It was also a thing filmed for the first season, as Eric Kripke revealed back in 2019 during a Reddit AMA.

“There was ONE SCENE that Amazon said FUCK NO, you have to cut... After being dressed down by Stilwell… [Homelander] was standing on one of the Chrysler building Eagles,” Kripke wrote. “He pulled his pants down and started jerking off, mumbling ‘I can do whatever I want’ over and over again until he climaxed all over New York City.”

Kripke continued: “Oh my God, Anthony was the BEST in that scene. Amazon seemed to think it wasn't necessary. I thought it told me something about his psyche. To be clear, they've been great, that may have been the ONLY fight I lost in Season 1.”

Sounds familiar? Now, it seems, The Boys has enough pull (phrasing?) to ensure something that couldn’t have been put in the first season was able to make the cut down the line. It appears that the unhinged act of self-love was even taken from season 1’s filming and placed directly into the season 2 finale, albeit with the Stilwell moments cut out.

