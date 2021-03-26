Katia Winter joins The Boys season 3 as the mob boss Little Nina

The Boys season 3 cast continues to expand, this time with Sleepy Hollow's Katia Winter joining the fray as the infamous Little Nina.

Fans of the comics will remember Little Nina as the short but formidable Russian mob boss with a proclivity for sex toys — particularly vibrators. The boss works in tandem with Vought (the evil corporation behind Compound V) to create her own version of their super-creation-serum, but with lesser success. Little Nina's compound works, but subjects who take it find themselves with a nasty case of exploding head.

Due to her short-lived and, well, explosive arc, Winter is currently listed in a guest star capacity for the upcoming season. Whether or not The Boys intends to follow her comic arc to the letter remains to be seen.

Season 3 of The Boys has been filming since late February of this year, with Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, and the rest of the major players returning to continue the fight against the evil Vought. Aya Cash, known for her role as Stormfront, is currently unsure of her ability to return to the project. The actress is not on-site filming with the rest of the crew, and recently announced some scheduling concerns to EW that shed doubt on the character's reoccurrence.

"I'm not there now," Cash said. "I'm on a new Fox show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in."

