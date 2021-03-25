Aya Cash isn’t sure if Stormfront will return in The Boys season 3

The Boys actor Aya Cash has provided an update on whether she’ll return in the next season of the Amazon superhero series.

For many, Aya Cash’s Stormfront had her fate sealed on the show. She was dismembered and burned to a crisp by Homelander’s son Ryan during The Boys season 2 finale. But with Stormfront already being nearly 100 years old and pumped full of Compound V, fans are going to want definitive answers on whether she’s dead or alive. Even Vought's cover story of her being "incarcerated" hints at something shady going down.

Cash, similarly, has also been kept in the dark about Stormfront. Speaking to EW, she said: "I want to know if she'll be back too." Cash also confirmed that she isn’t currently filming The Boys season 3 alongside the likes of Karl Urban and Antony Starr in Toronto.

"My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in," Cash joked.

Even without Cash’s Stormfront, the future is certainly looking electric for The Boys. The first set photo from season 3 has revealed a gold-plated Supe statue.

The world of the show is also getting larger. The Boys is getting a spin-off – and several actors have now been cast as new Supes-in-training at a Vought college.

No release date yet for The Boys season 3, though the current filming schedule suggests a late 2021 return at the absolute earliest. In the meantime, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime to help fill the Homelander-shaped hole in your heart.