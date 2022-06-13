The Boys pokes fun at unsuccessful Morbius re-release with Twitter joke

By published

It's... Maevin' Time?

The Boys season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys has taken aim at another recent pop culture moment, and this time it's the theatrical re-release of Morbius

"#DawnOfTheSeven is back!" reads a tweet from the Vought International account. "Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week! Don’t miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30."

Dawn of the Seven is a superhero movie made by Vought Studios in The Boys, and it's a spoof of other hero team-up movies like Marvel's Avengers and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The movie-within-the-show depicts a fictionalized version of the events behind Stormfront, played by Charlize Theron in the movie, being hired by Vought to join the Seven. 

See more

"It's Maevin Time" refers to Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), another member of the Seven, and is a playful reference to the "It's Morbin Time" meme, which in turn is a parody of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' "It's Morphin Time!". 

The onslaught of Morbius memes on Twitter  was seemingly enough for Sony to decide to re-release the movie on the big screen earlier this month – although it made just $300,000 despite hitting over 1,000 screens across the US. 

The Boys season 3 is currently airing weekly on Prime Video. Make sure you never miss an episode with our The Boys season 3 release schedule and, for more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video. 

Emily Garbutt

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 