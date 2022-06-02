Morbius is returning to theaters — and it’s all because of the memes

It's Morbin time...again.

Morbius, a product of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, is returning to theaters. According to Comicbook.com (opens in new tab), the movie will be added to over 1,000 theaters beginning on June 3.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as a doctor with a rare blood disorder who accidentally turns himself into a vampire while looking for a cure. Matt Smith co-stars as his best-friend-turned-accidental-vampire-villain. Though critically panned, it managed to gross a total of $160 million at the global box office, spawn rumors of a sequel, and is now set to be re-released – all because of the memes.

Thousands of people have shared Morbius memes before and after the film's release, and are still posting them as we speak. Some of the most popular memes include the phrases "It's Morbin time," a parody of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' "It's morphin time!" and "a Morbillion dollars." "What is your Morbius name?" image that asks for your birth month and Zodiac sign. The catch is that every birth month is "Mor" and every Zodiac sign is "bius." Another meme is "The Book of Morbmon," accompanied by a photoshopped picture of the Book of Mormon.

Apparently Morbin is trending. What’s your morbius name pic.twitter.com/tlqDvelX0rMay 25, 2022 See more

Yeah I read theory pic.twitter.com/eExKpXAeJ2May 30, 2022 See more

Youtuber and comedian Eddy Burback posted a video (opens in new tab)on his channel in which announces – while wearing a Party City Dracula cape and fangs – his plan to see Morbius 5 times in a row. Instead of paying for a ticket to the film, however, Burback bought a ticket for Everything Everywhere All At Once and simply snuck in each time. The video, which humorously breaks down the plot of the movie, has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

Though people seem to have a general dislike for the Sony film, they just can't seem to stop talking about it. The meme-ification of Morbius may just lead to a sequel after all.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.