Temuera Morrison confirms The Book of Boba Fett has finished filming

Temuera Morrison has confirmed that filming on The Book of Boba Fett, the upcoming Star Wars spin-off about the famed bounty hunter, has completed.

Speaking with SFX Magazine while promoting his upcoming movie Occupation: Rainfall, Morrison won't verify rumours that the working title for the series was Buccaneer ("I can't get into that – my lips are sealed, my friend!" he laughs) but can reveal that they have completed filming.

"It was quite difficult because of Covid," he says. "You walk on set and you hear, 'Shields down! Shields down!' So we have to air those studios out every 20 minutes. It's called a purge, so you know you've got a toilet break then. There's a lot to shoot in one day, but with health and safety and the requirements it filters out a lot of the bullshit, put it that way."

It's a shame, SFX suggests, that the original Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch, didn't live long enough to cameo in the new series. Morrison had met Bulloch on a number of occasions, often greeting him with a cry of "Who's your daddy?"

"We did many conventions together," he smiles, "me and Jeremy and Daniel [Logan, who played the young Boba in Attack Of The Clones], the three of us together. So I knew him and his wife Margaret. God bless his soul for what he gave us."

The Book of Boba Fett will reach Disney Plus before The Mandalorian season 3, and is due to arrive in December. The first tease for the series came during a post-credits scene for the second season of Mando, with Morrison's Boba having been a significant part of the season.

