Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay, release window, Arkham connection, and everything you need to know

DC's Fandome event brought the long-anticipated reveal and first trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game, now officially titled Kill the Justice League. The trailer gave us our first look at everyone's favorite supervillain group in action, and the Suicide Squad is in tip-top shape. The performances are compelling, the action looks great, and it nails the series' playful, yet high-octane pitch. We don't have any gameplay footage just yet, but that's somewhat expected considering it's not due for release until 2022.

Speaking after the trailer's debut, Rocksteady creative director and co-founder Sefton Hill confirmed some key details about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and naturally we've watched the trailer about 100 times collectively, so here's everything we know so far, from release date, gameplay, characters, story, and more.

Rocksteady has confirmed a 2022 release window for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. That might seem like a while away, but considering the strains on development due to the pandemic, it seems like a fair enough time frame for a game just revealed.

With that release window in mind, it might be no surprise that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is skipping current-gen release and launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.

There are four playable Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League characters

The reveal trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League confirmed four playable characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Naturally, each member of the Suicide Squad is equipped with their own distinct weapons. Harley Quinn employs her signature baseball bat to deadly effect, King Shark has dual cleavers and a huge gun, Deadshot rocks a flame-spitting jetback and wrist-cannons, and I probably don't need to explain Captain Boomerang's weapon of choice. Not a squad to be trifled with, no doubt, and you can switch between any of the four characters at will.

Superman is evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Superman makes an appearance in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reveal trailer, but it's not the Superman the squad was expecting. Eyes beaming red and ruthlessly dispatching an innocent pilot, this Superman is evil... and presumably thirsty for some Task Force blood.

Of course, as the Justice League's natural leader, Superman likely isn't the only member of the team to turn bad, and the Suicide Squad is likely up against a formidable anti-superhero team that could include Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquaman.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as 1-4 player co-op

You can squad up with friends and take down evil Superman with up to four friends in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady has confirmed. You'll also be able to Switch between characters at will, jumping to whichever squad member suits your play style. Single player mode affords the same option, and you'll have a full squad no matter mode you play, with bots controlling the unused characters.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a "continuation of the Arkham-verse"

Rocksteady's work on the Batman: Arkham games is a lot of the reason folks are so excited for the new Suicide Squad game, so it's natural to wonder how it connects to the Arkham universe. And rather vaguely, Rocksteady confirms that it does exist in the same universe as the Arkham games, but doesn't clarify any further. "This is a continuation of the Arkham-verse. A lot of the through threads and storylines you're going to see come to fruition," said Hill.