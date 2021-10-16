New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer shows off the Justice League

A brand new Suicide Squad: Kill the justice League trailer has dropped as part of DC Fandome.

Not only did the trailer reaffirm that 2022 release date, but we also got a look at more DC characters that will feature in the game than we've seen before.

Of course, the entire game is all about killing the evil versions of the Justice League- as the title suggests - so it was interesting to see how the Justice League will look in the game.

The DC Fandome trailer featured Green Lantern, Superman (who also appeared in the original trailer at last year's DC Fandome), and The Flash. There was also a glimpse of the Batmobile, although the Batman himself was ominously AWOL.

interestingly, the trailer also featured iconic DC villain, The Penguin, who looked an awful lot like the Penguin from the Batman: Arkham games.

Developer Rocksteady has confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League does exist in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games that the studio created, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that they share the same villains and aesthetic designs.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League stars Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, with all four anti-heroes aiming to take down main antagonist Brainiac, along with those aforementioned evil doubles.

It will offer an open-world metropolis for players to explore, in a similar vein to the Arkham games.

Sadly, this trailer didn't feature any gameplay to give us an idea of what exactly we will be doing when the game arrives in 2022, but no doubt there will be more from this game soon.

