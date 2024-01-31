How to use Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay is surprisingly easy, letting you set up multiplayer and cross platform matches with friends as quickly as you can type their name. There's a few caveats with progress though, and things like that, so let's take look at how to access crossplay in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and how to invite friends.

How to invite friends in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

To find and invite friends to join you is easy if you already know them on the platform you're playing on. If that's the case then they'll just appear in the Friends tab under Social in the main menu, if they're online. You can have multiples of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League characters in a game, as I've played matches where that was the case. However, one of the duplicates was a bot so it's not clear how two games blend squads together.

Assuming they're online and in game, you can then just select their name and invite them into your squad.

How to use crossplay in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

If you want to invite a friend playing on a different platform, then use these steps to access crossplay in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Head to Social in the menu and then Friends Use the Invite option listed at the bottom of the screen Type in your friend's name for the platform they're playing on If your friend is in-game on another platform they'll appear in the list, with a little shield emblem next to their name Select them and you'll be able to add them as a friend and invite them to your squad

Once you've found your friend and invited them to play, you'll get a warning about transferring your session to a multiplayer server. If you're midway through a mission you'll lose your progress and have to restart it, but you'll keep any character progression up to that point.

How does crossplay progression work in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

When it comes to crossplay progression in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League you'll keep any rewards or character progress you get from playing with friends, but not story progression. So, if you complete a mission ahead of you by joining someone else's more advanced game, you'll still have to complete that mission when you reach it in your own game.

How do I talk to people in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Voice chat is off by default in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. So to talk to your friends while playing, you'll have to go to Options and turn it on in the Voice Chat section. It's at the bottom of the list of options so scroll down to find it.

Assuming everyone has a headset and mics, you should then be able to talk freely in game without any issues.

