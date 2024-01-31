Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League cast and voice actors

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League cast of voice actors ranges from VA veterans to up-and-coming stars, and even some genuine Hollywood icons. We've got the full cast list for Suicide Squad below, including what else you might have seen them in before they appeared in the battlefields of Metropolis.

All voice actors for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The main cast of voice actors for Suicide Squad is as follows:

Harley Quinn - Tara Strong

Deadshot - Bumper Robinson

Captain Boomerang - Daniel Lapaine

King Shark - Nuufolau Joel "Samoa Joe" Seanoa

Amanda Waller - Debra Wilson

Batman - Kevin Conroy

Superman / The Penguin - Nolan North

Wonder Woman - Zehra Fazal

Green Lantern - Dan White

The Flash - Scott Porter

Brainiac - Jason Isaacs

Hack - Omono Okojie

Poison Ivy - Darcy Rose Byrnes

Rick Flag - Jim Pirri

Lex Luthor - Corey Burton

It's a pretty star-studded cast, and you can scroll down for more info on their respective characters and career history, or use the tags at the side of the page to find the specific actor you want to learn more about.

Main Characters / The Suicide Squad

The villains who must be heroes, the leads of Suicide Squad are - unsurprisingly - the Suicide Squad, a team of supervillains forced to work for the public good by a shady government official.

Harley Quinn voice actor - Tara Strong

(Image credit: Paramount)

Harley Quinn, aka Harleen Quinzel, is voiced by animation veteran Tara Strong. She's voiced the Arkhamverse version of the character since Arkham City, where she took over from iconic actor Arleen Sorkin. Throughout her career, Strong has played Raven in the animated Teen Titans, Batgirl in the animated adaptation of The Killing Joke, and even provided the voice for Miss Minutes in the recent Marvel show Loki.

Deadshot voice actor - Bumper Robinson

(Image credit: ABC)

Robinson plays the team sharpshooter, Floyd Lawton - aka Deadshot. Notably this is, even in canon, a different Deadshot to the one who appears in Arkham City, who is described as an imposter here and was played by Chris Cox. Robinson is another accomplished voice actor, especially for video games, having played Vladimir Sall in Starfield, the Falcon in numerous Marvel projects, and even briefly played Dwight Conrad, Hermes' son, in the old days of Futurama.

Captain Boomerang voice actor - Daniel Lapaine

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The scraggly Australian loudmouth Captain Boomerang/George Harkness is played by actor/director Daniel Lapaine, more commonly known for on-screen appearances, and recognisable in everything from Black Mirror to The Durrells to Zero Dark Thirty, and has played the role of Dave in the acclaimed TV comedy Catastrophe.

I wonder if he knew he'd be playing the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League best character? No, seriously - Boomerang might be the most powerful member of the squad right now.

King Shark voice actor - Nuufolau Joel "Samoa Joe" Seanoa

(Image credit: WWE)

Wrestler and actor Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, who fights under the ring name "Samoa Joe", lends his weight to the voice of aquatic demigod King Shark. Seanoa has voiced himself on WWE games, but also appeared in-person as Sweet Tooth in the recent Twisted Metal TV show. Seanoa gives King Shark a verbose and rather literal approach to life that seems pretty inspired by Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy, at least from where we're standing.

Amanda Waller voice actor - Debra Wilson

(Image credit: EA)

The cutthroat leader of the Suicide Squad, Amanda Waller, is played once again by legendary VA Debra Wilson. Wilson played Waller in many animated shows, including the recent My Adventures with Superman, but that's just the start of her career, having played everything from jaded Jedi Cere Junda in Fallen Order to Kit in the recent Ratchet and Clank, and many, many roles besides, to the point where we'd risk crashing the site If we tried to list them all.

The Justice League

The Justice League, DC's most legendary superteam, are present here, but not as you remember them, having been turned to darkness by the evil alien horror Brainiac.

Batman voice actor - Kevin Conroy

(Image credit: Getty / John Lamparski / Contributor)

Yes, Batman is played by the late, great Kevin Conroy, in what turns out to tragically be his penultimate performance as the caped crusader, with one more animated Batman still to come. Conroy is a legend for lending his genuinely iconic voice to Batman in all the Arkham games, as well as the animated shows of the 1990s and 2000s, not to mention numerous Batman films. He even appeared in person to play the role in Batwoman, and has lent his voice to characters like Hordak and Mer-Man in Masters of the Universe - and if you go back far enough, you can find him in a couple of episodes of Cheers!

Superman / The Penguin voice actor - Nolan North

(Image credit: Nolan North)

VA icon Nolan North pulls double-duty as both the Man of Steel and classic Batman villain The Penguin. North's resume hardly needs explaining - the man was Uncharted hero Nathan Drake, Cayde-6 in Destiny 2, and has played both Iron Man and Deadpool in numerous Marvel projects - and we're barely scratching the surface.

It's not even the first time North has played Oswald Cobblepot, having been the Penguin's voice in previous Arkham games too, and even being the first real antagonist that the player goes up against in Arkham City. Here he serves as a provider of increasingly deadly weapons, at least when North isn't voicing Superman, now turned into a force for evil by Brainaic's machinations.

Wonder Woman voice actor - Zehra Fazal

(Image credit: ABC)

Recent VA star Zehra Fazal takes the reins as Wonder Woman, legendary Amazonian warrior, but it's hardly her first time in the DC universe. She played Leslie, Livewire and others in My Adventures with Superman, has played Talia al Ghul in various animated shows, starred as Amara in the Borderlands series and can even be found in Invincible and Bojack Horseman.

Green Lantern voice actor - Dan White

(Image credit: MGM Television)

There's several Green Lantern heroes in DC, and this time we've got former Marine and Architect Jon Stewart, credited as being played by actor and comedian Dan White. White has a string of video game credits behind him, including Fallout 76, World of Warcraft, and Far Cry New Dawn.

The Flash voice actor - Scott Porter

(Image credit: CBS)

Fastest man alive, Barry Allen, has his quick wit given to him by actor Scott Porter, who played the same character in the Harley Quinn Show, as well as playing The Other and The Unity in Starfield recently, and helped us to hate the nasty piece of work Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok.

Brainiac voice actor - Jason Isaacs

(Image credit: Paramount)

Arguably the biggest name on the project, ultimate villain Brainiac is given his ominous tone by screen legend Jason Isaacs.

Where to even begin - among other things, Isaacs was Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, Zhukov in the Death of Stalin, Gortash in Baldur's Gate 3, Captain Lorca in Star Trek Discovery, and plenty more besides, as well as having a Bafta to his name.

Supporting characters

What follows are some little tidbits on the supporting cast - vendors, side characters and all those figures who help give the world its flavor.

Hack - Omono Okojie You might know her as… Cleo Sowande in Legacies Odessa in Magic Carpet Rides

Poison Ivy - Darcy Rose Byrnes You might know her as… Harper Schapira in Big Shot Ikki in The Legend of Korra Penny Scavo in Desperate Housewives Lucy in How I Met Your Mother

Rick Flag - Jim Pirri You might know him as… Kraven in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Angelo Bronte in Red Dead Redemption 2 Captain Mathius in Dead Space (2023) Birgir in God of War Ragnarok

Lex Luthor - Corey Burton You might know him as… Cad Bane in most Star Wars media Hugo Strange in Arkham City Moliere in Atlantis: The Lost Empire Zeus in God of War (2018)



