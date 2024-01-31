Who's the best character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

The best Suicide Squad character in Kill the Justice League is, by our experiences at least, surprisingly obvious: it's Captain Boomerang, for unmatched traversal and mobility that the rest of the Squad doesn't even come close to, especially in the early game. Below, we'll lay out our tier list for the Suicide Squad characters, as well as their respective strengths and abilities that mark them out as the best option.

Best Character tier list for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The best character tier list for Suicide Squad is as follows:

Captain Boomerang (best character) Deadshot King Shark Harley Quinn

There's a few reasons for this that we'll cover below, but ultimately Boomerang's incredibly strong traversal and mobility simply makes him a standout among the Squad. The lower ranked characters are harder to control, have less obvious perks, or simply don't feel as effective, though all have at least some positive elements to keep in mind when playing as them. It looks like you can have multiples of characters when playing online or using Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay, as I've had matches with two Deadshots. Although one of them was a drone so it's unclear how the game merges two games team.

For now, let me go through best character tier list for Suicide Squad below:

Captain Boomerang

Incredible mobility and traversal

Not too complicated

Close-range combat mastery

Boomerang being the standout isn't something we'd expect, not with an assassin and a demigod on the team, but it's true - he's the best character for being so quick and effective, disappearing and reappearing while still being one of the simplest characters to play as. A close-range fighter who gets the most out of shotguns, the important thing to remember is to keep moving and harvesting enemy shields along the way. He's not much for taking damage, but the speed at which he operates should keep him either avoiding or recovering from damage fast.

Deadshot

Easiest to use

Versatile traversal

Long-and-close-range options

Deadshot is probably the best option for a new player feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the weird abilities - he's a guy with guns and a jetpack, so he won't get too outlandish. Deadshot excels at all ranges depending on what you equip him with, but he has a lot of abilities you can unlock relating to being a sniper, so you can always park him on a rooftop and start popping heads while your allies deal with the actual danger. His melee attacks also have a chance to auto-reload your guns when you land a kill, so there's a viable strategy to rapidly switch between melee and ranged combat on the fly.

King Shark

Tanks damage

Pounces at enemies (if you can aim it right)

Heavy weapons expertise

Nanaue the Sharkman is where things start to get trickier - he's a character who serves as a tank, using the biggest guns and soaking up damage with increased health and armor. Problem is, King Shark is kind of… unwieldy, and takes a while to get to grips with when it comes to his pouncing and leaping around, not to mention that heavy weapons don't feel massively better than what everybody else has unless you're very lucky with drops. Still, eating up damage gives you a nice buffer against failure, and leaping around can be effective once you master the learning curve.

Harley Quinn

Unpredictable movement patterns

Mid-range pistol combat

Melee fighter

Harley Quinn is a difficult one - her erratic swinging around is a hard thing for anybody to get a handle on, though using it cleverly can make you harder to hit. Harley bounces between close and mid-range combat, using pistols and grenades before leaping in for heavy melee strikes. Ideally, her abilities will ensure a massive spray of bullets with extended mags, before jumping in to crack all those inviting skulls. If King Shark is the tank, then Harley is the berserker, especially when she starts getting health regen for killing enemies.

