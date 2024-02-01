Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League level system and Talents skill tree explained

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League level system and skill tree of Talents is a complex set of mechanics that the game doesn't explain especially well - namely, when you level up, how do you know what talent skill tree you're going to get a skill point for? Each member of the Suicide Squad has three skill trees tied to them, reflecting three gameplay elements associated with that character, but which one you earn a skill point for isn't clear. In reality, there's a very simple process behind it, which we'll lay out for you below, as well as how to level up in Suicide Squad quickly and where your talents are best spent.

Levelling up and skill points in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League explained

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

You get skill points in the Suicide Squad game each time you level up, earning them for that character specifically. With the three skill trees, from our experience points are simply awarded in order, left to right. So, your first skill point goes to the left-most skill tree to be spent however you want, then the next time you level up it's a point to the middle one, then the right-hand one, then back to the left again.

More conventionally and predictably, you level up by killing enemies and completing objectives. More usefully, there's frequently secondary objectives and challenges during a mission that you can complete for the sake of bonus XP multipliers.

How to level up quickly in Suicide Squad and farm XP

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

To farm XP and level up fast in the Suicide Squad game, here's some tips to keep in mind while playing:

It's faster to level up through missions than in the overworld, as they conclude with a big XP gift for completion. Keep doing quests!

The moment a mission starts, focus on completing the secondary "Combat Flair" objectives first, in case you miss the chance.

Increase the difficulty level of the game for a higher XP payout.

Don't die! You get increased XP at mission conclusion for having all your lives.

Check your contracts for those with XP rewards and focus on completing them to cycle in new ones.

High combos and elaborate moves seem to result in XP gains - effectively, playing stylishly gets rewarded.

Spending skill points on Talents

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Each character has their own skill trees focusing on different aspects of how they play, but ultimately the best way to build early on is to think about what you spend the most time doing, and supporting that playstyle - so if you find yourself getting up-close and personal a lot, keep your melee and shield-regeneration abilities high!

If you're not sure what to pick, you also want to prioritise skills that are wholly beneficial and don't come with some sort of min-maxing penalty attached, but don't let it worry you too much. Pressing Y/Triangle on the Talent screen allows you to respec your skills and rebuild your character whenever you want!

