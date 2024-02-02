How to kill Green Lantern in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The Green Lantern in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is introduced very early on, and actually remains on the map in a green construct fortress in the Northwest corner - but can you kill him? That's certainly the objective and you can go and see him, a mission marked on his location, but there's no clear way to actually hurt him - you approach and his construct guns just open fire, hurting you instead. Can you kill the Green Lantern in the Suicide Squad game then? And if so, how? I'll explain all in our guide below…

Can you kill Green Lantern in the Suicide Squad game?

Yes, you can kill Green Lantern in Suicide Squad - but not yet. Despite being on the map and a character who can shoot at you, the Lantern is protected by a shield formed from his power ring and is invulnerable to all forms of damage - for now.

To beat the Green Lantern, you simply need to progress through the story. Without spoiling, in Chapter 4 of the game, Jon Stewart becomes the primary focus of the Suicide Squad and they start putting in effort towards deducing a weakness with which he can be defeated.

I won't spoil what it is, but once that weakness is discovered, you'll be able to go back to that location and actually do damage to him, prompting a proper boss fight.

