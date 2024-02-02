How to kill Green Lantern in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

By Joel Franey
published

The Green Lantern is on the map in the Suicide Squad from the start, but how do you beat him?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Green Lantern in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is introduced very early on, and actually remains on the map in a green construct fortress in the Northwest corner - but can you kill him? That's certainly the objective and you can go and see him, a mission marked on his location, but there's no clear way to actually hurt him - you approach and his construct guns just open fire, hurting you instead. Can you kill the Green Lantern in the Suicide Squad game then? And if so, how? I'll explain all in our guide below…

Can you kill Green Lantern in the Suicide Squad game?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Yes, you can kill Green Lantern in Suicide Squad - but not yet. Despite being on the map and a character who can shoot at you, the Lantern is protected by a shield formed from his power ring and is invulnerable to all forms of damage - for now. 

To beat the Green Lantern, you simply need to progress through the story. Without spoiling, in Chapter 4 of the game, Jon Stewart becomes the primary focus of the Suicide Squad and they start putting in effort towards deducing a weakness with which he can be defeated. 

I won't spoil what it is, but once that weakness is discovered, you'll be able to go back to that location and actually do damage to him, prompting a proper boss fight.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

