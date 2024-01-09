Suicide Squad devs say not to hold out for a new Batman: Arkham Game: "We really do kill the Justice League"

Rocksteady says Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't just a flashy title, so you might want to forget about a new Batman Arkham game for the moment.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, associate design director Johnny Armstrong tackles the inevitable question of whether he thinks there will ever be another Arkham game.

"I mean, we're really enjoying working on a Suicide Squad now," he says. "But I can assure you that, as the title says, we do really kill the Justice League. So…”

Ouch. While we wouldn't read this as confirmation the Arkham series is done for good, it's a pretty amusing way of saying the focus is on the Suicide Squad for now.

When asked what his elevator pitch for Kill the Justice League is, Armstrong admits this one might be "one of the hardest to put in a box to say 'this is what that game is.'

"It comes together once you get your hands on it and you really feel the combination of the frenetic gameplay, the narrative, all of those things working together," he says. "The casual gamers, they'll come on board for the story, and by the end, they will be won over by the gameplay and they'll want to keep playing.

"For the hardcore gamers, they'll be won over by the story and they'll have come over just for the gameplay. So we really feel there's enough there to keep everyone happy and really do justice by our fans, which is kind of what we want. We know everything, all the feedback we get, comes from a place of passion. And we equally share that passion and we want to make the best game we can."

Elsewhere, another one of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's leads has shrugged off criticism of the game's live service nature, explaining that "It's still full of the DNA that infuses the Batman: Arkham series."

Either way, you don't have long to wait and see. While Rocksteady has urged fans to avoid a raft of "disappointing" spoilers that surfaced online just last month, the February 2 release date isn't far off now.

The official Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League prequel comic teases carnage in the corridors of Arkham Asylum.