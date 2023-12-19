"Disappointing" Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League spoilers surface online as Rocksteady urges fans to avoid spoilers

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady has addressed a series of recent leaks, calling the story spoilers "disappointing" as they urge fans to avoid spoilers online.

The developer has taken to social media to address recent leaks that include story spoilers, unannounced character introductions, and potential ramifications for other DC-related Rocksteady games.

"We're looking forward to players experiencing the story we've crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once the game launches in the new year," the team says. "We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves.

"It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game's release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers."

Word to the wise: the rest of the story will include some spoilers, so skip to the end if you wish to jump into Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League without knowing what may happen.

Still here? Grand. Over the past few weeks, several leaks have surfaced online revealing that Poison Ivy, who previously met her end in Batman: Arkham Knight, may return in a very different form. However, one of the more talked-about aspects is the death of Batman. While the Suicide Squad game features evil versions of DC's heroes, the leaked scenes are proving distressing for many as Kill The Justice League's version of Batman is one of the last outings of late voice actor Kevin Conroy.

It's worth noting that leaks often show things unfinished or left on the cutting room floor. As for what Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks like on February 2, we need only wait and see.

