The Steam winter sale has begun - here are some of the best deals

The 2018 Steam winter sale is here. The sale is live now and runs through Thursday, January 3, 2019, so you've got a couple of weeks to take advantage of the wintry savings. Here are some of the best deals available, from new action games to timeless RPGs:
Best Steam winter sale deals
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $30 (was $60)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $20 (was $60)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15 (was $230)
- Civilization 5 - $18 (was $60)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $9 (was $30)
- Dragon Quest 11 - $36 (was $60)
- Far Cry 5 - $24 (was $60)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $15 (was $30)
- Hitman 2 - $41 (was $60)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $13 (was $55)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $12 (was $60)
- Monster Hunter: World - $40 (was $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $30 (was $60)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $20 (was $60)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $20 (was $60)
- XCOM 2 - $15 (was $60)
Those are some of the best and cheapest heavy hitters, but there are also innumerable indie deals to be had. Here are some of the finest (you can find more great indies in our roundup of the year's best indie games):
Best Steam winter sale indie deals
- Celeste - $16 (was $20)
- Cuphead - $15 (was $20)
- Dead Cells - $20 (was $25)
- Graveyard Keeper - $13 (was $20)
- A Hat in Time - $16 (was $30)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $15 (was $30)
- Hollow Knight - $10 (was $15)
- Into the Breach - $10 (was $15)
- Moonlighter - $13 (was $20)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $10 (was $20)
- Slay the Spire - $12 (was $16)
- Stardew Valley - $11 (was $15)
- Subnautica - $18 (was $25) (you can also get Subnautica free on the Epic Games Store)
Wouldn't you know it: many of our picks for the best games of 2018 are on sale.