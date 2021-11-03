Stardew Valley board game back on sale with revised cards and rules

The Stardew Valley board game is available for purchase once more, and this latest printing comes with a few revisions that make it easier to play.

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone announced the re-opening of sales on the tabletop game , which he co-created along with designer Cole Medeiros. The first printing of Stardew Valley: The Board Game went on sale in February and it quickly sold out, so you may want to put an order in for this second printing soon if you're in the market.

While would-be players have either had to wait or deal with scalper's prices since the first run sold out, your patience will not go unrewarded. As Barone explained on the official Stardew Valley blog , this latest run makes a couple key changes to the game: namely, the Mine Map cards have been adjusted so you'll be more likely to get something to show for spending your action. Donating items to the museum now grants you a heart, and other cards have been slightly adjusted to make their rules easier to parse.

It's also physically easier to play thanks to the addition of a new storage tray, which should make setting up and putting away the game faster. All in all, the changes are meant to leave the board game's default difficulty level - which is supposed to be pretty challenging - roughly the same, while smoothing out a few potential sources of frustration.

While Barone and co. plan to start shipping out the orders ASAP, they can't guarantee they'll arrive in time for the holidays. Make sure you bear that in mind before you make your new copy of Stardew Valley: The Board Game the linchpin of your festive get-together plans.

Meanwhile, Barone has finally shown off his new game called Haunted Chocolatier , and impatient players are already recreating as much of it as they can in Stardew Valley .

