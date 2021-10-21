Stardew Valley creator may reveal his next game later today

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone may reveal his next game in just under an hour.

Barone posted a to-the-point teaser on his Twitter account earlier today. "I will be making an announcement in one hour," he said , linking to a YouTube video which will premiere at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BT today, October 21.

There's no guarantee that this mystery video is the reveal for Barone's next game after Stardew Valley, but there's plenty of evidence that suggests it will.

Barone has been working on a new game for several years, and it's been an open secret for at least two years. Back in February 2020, he asked that fans "don't get too hyped at this stage" and stressed that he isn't "setting out to make the next indie smash hit." Stardew Valley's success, topping 15 million copies sold in September , surprised Barone more than anyone, and it seems he doesn't have his heart set on replicating it.

More recently, Barone teased that whatever his next project is, it would likely see a "spur-of-the-moment" reveal , which would be a pretty accurate description of randomly tweeting an announcement video on a Thursday afternoon.

We also know that, especially after the release of Stardew Valley update 1.5, Barone's next game has become his priority . "Right now I am focused on my next game," Barone said on a live stream last month.

We'll find out if it's an all-new game, yet more Stardew Valley content, or something else entirely in a matter of minutes.