Where to find the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp Link upgrade and unlock all the crates and doors

You'll discover the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp Link exists when you start to find Scomp Crates you can't open. It stops you collecting stuff and, as a result, you'll want to find the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp Link sooner rather than later to avoid too much backtracking as you play.

Fortunately you can get the BD-1 upgrade more quickly if you know where to go and that means you can start grabbing Lightsaber parts, outfits, Mantis skins and more as you go. No doubling back later for you later, there is. So read on to find out here's how to find the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp Link

Where to find the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp Link

While you can fast track finding the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp link, you will have to play through the story to a certain point in order to gain the Force Push ability. That will let you access the area where the Scomp Link upgrades lives. Follow our Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order walkthrough up there if you need guidance but basically just go where you're told until you complete the Tomb of Eilram and return to the surface of Zeffo.

(Image credit: EA)

When you get back to the surface check your map and you should see two large doors that are now green because you can open them with your new found Force Push ability.

(Image credit: EA)

If you take the door on the right as you come out of the temple (at the top in the image above). It'll lead you to an ice slide that will take you all the way back to the Weathered Monument area, which was the place with a fan you could Force Slow and a cave where you watched the Imperial Transport leave. If you've not been there via this route before cut the crane rope to release a shortcut and then head down to the blue-tinged door you couldn't interact with before (right on the image below).

(Image credit: EA)

You'll now be able to use Force Push to blast the door open and go inside. Look for a red climbable wall you can scale, and you'll find a bench at the top that will give you the Scomp Link upgrade.

(Image credit: EA)

Now you'll be able to pop open any Scomp Link crates and doors you find which will help you find more customisation options and new areas. Unlocking it now, rather basically just saves some backtracking.