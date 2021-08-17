Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Battlefront 2 come to mobile via Xbox Game Pass

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available on mobile devices through Xbox Game Pass right now.

Just below, the official Xbox Game Pass published a brand new list of new and forthcoming additions to the subscription service earlier today on August 17. Headlining the slate is arguably Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which can now be played on both Android and iOS mobile devices through Xbox Game Pass's cloud streaming services.

Fallen Order isn't the only game going mobile. Star Wars Battlefront 2 from 2017 is now available to be played through Xbox Game Pass on mobile devices, as is Need For Speed Heat, a reboot of sorts for the racing series from EA. That marks three EA-developed games as brand new additions to Xbox Game Pass's streaming service.

Elsewhere, brand new strategy game Humankind is available right now through Xbox Game Pass, albeit on PC only. This game marks a brand new venture in the 4X strategy genre, intended to compete with the likes of Civilization, and you can head over to our full Humankind review for our thoughts on the new game.

That's all for today, but there's a few more gems coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week. Hacking adventure Recompile, charmingly smooth Train Sim World 2, and the highly anticipated narrative-driven game 12 Minutes are all coming to the subscription service on August 19, and the trio will be available on consoles, PC, and streaming.

Finally, a slate of Xbox Game Pass games now include touch controls when played on mobile devices. The list of impressive games includes Hades, Wasteland Remastered, Wasteland 2, Wasteland 3, Need For Speed Heat, Peggle 2, Going Under, and Farming Simulator 19. Additionally, Psychonauts 2 will feature touch controls for mobile players when it arrives next week on August 25.

