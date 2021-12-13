Spider-Man: No Way Home clip features a Hawkeye Easter egg you may have missed

The opening 45 seconds from Spider-Man: No Way Home have been released – and the footage features a surprising link to the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus. Because, yes, everything is still connected.

The clip was first released as part of Tom Holland’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers – and you can watch the full scene above. The scene confirms rumors that No Way Home picks up right where Far From Home left off and sees the webhead reacting to J. Jonah Jameson’s identity-revealing bombshell.

From there, Zendaya’s MJ is mobbed by the Big Apple’s curious public, and Spider-Man swings in to save the day. As the pair hurtle through the skyscrapers, we catch a glimpse of the Hawkeye Easter egg: a digital billboard for Rogers: The Musical.

The first episode of the Hawkeye series sees Clint Barton head to Broadway to watch a musical recreation of the events of the first Avengers movie, aptly titled Rogers: The Musical. Now that a Hawkeye connection has been established, let's hope we see Kingpin in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The brief clip ends with Ned calling up Peter and freaking it – but not before the wallcrawler’s attentions are turned back to MJ, who is teetering on a ledge.

Hopefully that whets the appetite just enough. No Way Home has a lot more to give, including a multiverse’s worth of supervillains and the continued will they/won’t they question of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presence overshadowing the lead-up to release. But it all begins with a boy and a girl needing some space in Manhattan.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US. For more from MCU’s future, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.