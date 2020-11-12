Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a new action figure with Spider-Cat in a backpack

Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new action figure of Miles Morales, right on the day the webslinger's solo adventure launches on PS4 and PS5.

Below, you can check out a few variations of the new figure, which is a 1/6th scale replica (that's like, bigger than a baby). The Miles Morales figure has interchangeable hands, heads, legs, and more, as well as coming with a backpack, earmuffs, leg warmers, and even a replica Spider-Cat to attach. We're pretty sure Spider-Cat is going to be one of the more popular things to feature in the new game.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1/6 Scale figure has been unveiled by @hottoysofficial! Based on the new #SpiderManMilesMorales video game. See the full update here: https://t.co/ayUFsEEoR5 pic.twitter.com/qQtDSrlUBENovember 12, 2020

Hot Toys has only just begun teasing the Miles Morales figure, which is said to release between the first and second quarters of 2022 (thanks, Toy Ark). That sure is a while to wait until the figure launches, and pricing information hasn't been revealed yet, but it sure helps that Miles Morales has his very own game out to make the long wait just that little bit easier.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out right now, having launched today on November 12 for both the PS4 and the PS5. Insomniac's sequel has a free upgrade path to Sony's next-gen console, and sports a 4K/60FPS performance mode on the PS5. To see what we made of Miles's debut solo game in New York City, head over to our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review.

