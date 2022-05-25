The Sony Days of Play sale is here: these are the best PS5 deals we've found so far

Sony's Days of Play sale has landed, and with it come some stunning record low prices on accessories and games. Running until June 8th, Sony has slashed a bunch of prices on its hardware and software, and this filters through to the usual big retailers, making it incredibly easy to pick up something new and cool, for far less.
The hardware highlights are easily the DualSense (in many colorways) dropping to new record low prices. You'll find the White (opens in new tab), Black (opens in new tab), or Cosmic Red (opens in new tab) controllers for the cheapest they've ever been at just $59 (was $69.99 - $74.99). And in the UK, the prices are slashed too with the price of a DualSense dropping to just £44.99 (opens in new tab). Alongside that, the PS5 Pulse 3D headset is also down to a lowest ever price of just $89.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon right (was $99.99) - the cheapest we've ever seen the official PS5 headset.
If you're on the lookout for cheap games instead, however, then there is a smattering to choose from too, with some getting up to 50% off (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Highlights include Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection.
You'll find all these PS5 deals in the Sony Days of Play sales just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more discounts on the best PS5 accessories further down the page.
Today's best PS5 deals in the Days of Play sale
- PS5 games: up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Pulse 3D headset: record low $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- DualSense controllers: new record low - just $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS Plus: save 29% at CDKeys (opens in new tab)
- SSDs: top models starting at $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5 HD Camera: save $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Days of Play Sale - PS5 accessories
PS5 DualSense Controller (White) |
$69.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - The standard, default DualSense PS5 controller is at its lowest-ever price on both sides of the pond, and if you've been after another pad to fill out the setup then this is the chance to do so. This has relentlessly held its price since launch too. The exquisite Midnight Black controller is also discounted to $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) too.
UK: White -
£59.46 £46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab); Black - £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) |
$74.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $15 - This is the colorway to go for if you're after a bigger discount - and if you want to inject some cool into your setup. Cosmic Red was the first different colour of pad you can get and it remains one of our favorites too. This is the first time we've seen this model go below $70, but you'll also find the same price on the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple models.
UK: Cosmic Red -
£64.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PS5 Pulse 3D headset (White) |
$99.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - The official headset is also one of the top PS5 headsets money can buy, and at its usual price point offers excellent value. Now, at its lowest ever price, it offers exceptional value for money, even more so given this has only ever seen a matter of cents off its price since launch. The black model is also discounted to just $89 (opens in new tab) right now too.
UK: Black -
£90 £84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PS5 HD Camera |
$59.99 $49 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10.99 - This is the camera's lowest price for almost a year now, so if you've been wanting to fill out your set of PS5 accessories, or start streaming with your PS5 this is the best opportunity in a long while to pick up the official camera. Nice.
UK:
£50.96 £30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Days of Play Sale - PS5 games
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart |
$69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - One of PS5's finest could be yours for a (near) record low price thanks to this year's Days of Play sale. We say near-record low, as, apparently, this was going for a price 16 cents lower briefly in December last year. SO as a result, it's as good as a lowest ever, and certainly a bargain nonetheless.
UK:
£69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Elden Ring |
$59.99 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - While not strictly part of the Sony Days of Play sale, a $10 saving on Elden Ring simply can't be ignored. This is one of the biggest games of the year and it's at its lowest ever price right now.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure |
$69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - Although it apparently went down to a tiny bit lower in December, this is certainly the time to jump on board Sackboy's next, well, Big Adventure, if you haven't already done so. A great price.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection |
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - Yup, it's a remaster, but if you are a collector of physical nice things, or are yet to enjoy an Uncharted adventure, this is a seriously tempting proposition. One of PS4's best games ever - and its excellent spin-off - for a lowest ever price on PS5.
UK:
£42.99 £23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Grand Theft Auto 5 |
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - The physical release of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS5 certainly took its time, but you can now save $20 on the latest iteration of the open world classic at Amazon. We've only seen this price once before, during the first few days of the month.
More of today's best PS5 deals
If you're after more gear, you'll find plenty more PS5 deals on all the latest accessories just below.
What is the Sony Days of Play sale?
The Sony Days of Play sale is an annual savings event run out of the PSN Store, where users can save across games and accessories. However, in recent years we've noticed other retailers matching these offers, often with better delivery perks to boot.
When will the Sony Days of Play sale end?
The 2022 Days of Play sale is due to run from May 25 to June 8, and will offer discounts in both the US and UK.
For more PlayStation-shaped buying advice check out our guides to the best PS5 headsets and the best PS5 SSD as well.