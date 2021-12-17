Some of the best PS5 SSDs are down to their lowest ever prices right now in the US and UK

These PS5 SSD deals are at their lowest ever prices and are across some of the very top models! Right, now we've got your attention. If you've been looking to kit out your PS5 with a top-notch SSD then your time may well have just come - these three are premium bad boys and are all at their lowest ever prices; in both the US and UK. What a time to be alive.

Let's cut to it as best we can, as this PS5 SSD deal is essentially six-fold. First, the exquisite 1TB Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with heatsink is down to its lowest ever price in both the US and the UK. Readers in the USA can grab it for $229 (was $274) at Amazon while folks in the UK can snap the SSD up for just £175.49 (was £199) at Amazon! These lowest ever prices mean you're getting unbridled value while bagging one of the best in the game too.

Next, the 1TB Gigabyte Aorus 7000s is also reduced at Amazon. In the US, the drive is down to $189.99 (was $229.99) - a lowest ever price, but one we've seen the drive at before, admittedly. And in the UK the same PS5 SSD is down to just £149.95 (was £189.99)! This is an incredible price and the first time we've seen one of the top PS5 SSDs come below £150, and essentially into impulse purchase range.

Lastly, providing such a neat and clever solution is the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB with heatsink PS5 SSD. This is down to $179.99 (was $189) in the US, which is a lowest ever price and it's available for just £169.99 in the UK. The value here in terms of raw price is great already, but the Sabrent's clever design means the heatsink replaces the whole PS5 SSD bay panel and allows for more effective heat dissipation.

These are all some of the top names when it comes to storage expansion, so you know that you're getting great products with great pedigree here - plus they have their own heatsinks so there's no DIY-ing here. These are not only some of the best PS5 SSDs, but they're also on our list of the tried-and-tested best SSDs for gaming too, so we can personally assure you, and say that you can have confidence in these PS5 SSD deals.

Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | $275 Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | $275 $229 at Amazon US

Save $46 - This is the drive's lowest ever price by some distance so now is the time to jump on this PS5 SSD deal and get one of the best. It's one of the most sought-after drives as it offers top-drawer performance and also comes with its own heatsink. While it might arrive after Christmas now, it's still worth placing the order at this rock bottom price.



Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | £192.48 Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | £192.48 £175.49 at Amazon UK

Save £17 - This is the SSD's lowest ever UK price. This makes it incredible value and an offer not to be passed on lightly. You may have to wait for delivery until after Chrimbo, but you can happily place the order now and get it done and dusted.



Gigabyte Aorus 7000s | 1TB | w/Heatsink | $229 Gigabyte Aorus 7000s | 1TB | w/Heatsink | $229 $189.99 at Amazon US

Save $40 - Representing some serious value, and coming with its own heatsink, the Aorus 7000s for this price is a great PS5 deal - a lowest ever price. A no-brainer, and an exceptional option.



Gigabyte Aorus 7000s | 1TB | £190 Gigabyte Aorus 7000s | 1TB | £190 £149.95 at Amazon UK

Save £40 - This is the cheapest we've seen any top-tier 1TB PS5 SSD that comes with its own heatsink in weeks in the UK - if ever, given the Aorus's pedigree. In the realm of PS5 SSD deals, this is about as close to impulse purchase territory as we've seen and it'd make a great pre-Xmas acquisition.



Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus | 1TB w/heatsink | $190 Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus | 1TB w/heatsink | $190 $179.99 at Amazon US

Save $10 - A modest saving of 5% but this is a great deal because this is a great SSD and heatsink combo. The heatsink actually replaces the entire PS5 SSD slot's lid and creates a new seal, as well as being in contact with the SSD within. It's a great solution and the SSD is a proper beast too.



Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus | 1TB w/heatsink | £169.99 at Amazon UK Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus | 1TB w/heatsink | £169.99 at Amazon UK

No saving per se here, but this is still this PS5 SSD's lowest ever price and offers an incredibly neat and smart solution to the internal storage question in your console. Given the plate has an RRP of £30, you're basically getting a 1TB SSD for £140 which is madness.



These make excellent, premium gifts for gamers, but it's also worth checking out the PS5 gift guide we've formed for those on the hunt for presents and last-minute gifts - though if you can wait for the Christmas sales and Boxing day sales then you might find some excellent bargains in there too...

