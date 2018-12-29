Snap up an Xbox One X with four games - including Red Dead Redemption 2 - for just £389.99 at John Lewis right now

The season of giving continues in the sale days after Christmas and this deal offers a smashing way to delve into 4K gaming or an incredible upgrade opportunity for those looking to pounce on the right deal at the right time. With an Xbox One X console usually retailing for around £399 on its own, this deal is an absolute steal, where John Lewis throwing in four titles and effectively a £10 discount off that original retail price - a total of only £389.99. The titles included also make this a no-brainer: Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and the mighty Red Dead Redemption 2. All these are some of the best games available to play on Xbox One right now.

If you didn’t get that Xbox One upgrade or the biggest, best dive into 4K console gaming for Christmas, then this deal presents one of the very best options for doing so right now. With ultra-crisp 4K gaming and HDR colouring being at the forefront of the Xbox One X’s technology, there is no better console to complement a 4K TV and the fact that this deal comes with two of the best looking games playable on Xbox from 2018 - Forza Horizon 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 - makes it an even better place to jump in to the world of 4K gaming.

