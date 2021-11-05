Skyrim: Anniversary Edition price revealed alongside upgrades

The Skyrim: Anniversary Edition price point has just been revealed by Bethesda.

Earlier today on November 5, Bethesda published a blog post detailing that the standard price point for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will be $49.99/£47.99 across all platforms. Bethesda left the announcement pretty last minute, considering the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim launches next week on November 11.

However, there's a way to get Skyrim: Anniversary Edition for a lot cheaper. If you already own Skyrim: Special Edition on any platform (which, let's face it, a hell of a lot of us do by now), then you can pick up the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim for just $19.99/£15.99.

If you didn't already know, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is getting a physical retail release, but you'll need an internet connection to download the special new content like the Creation Club. Additionally, there'll be a free new-gen upgrade available for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the Anniversary Edition, which Bethesda says will enhance graphics and drastically reduce load times.

Finally, all Achievements/Trophies from Skyrim: Special Edition will transfer over to Skyrim: Anniversary Edition when obtaining the new version of the game. However, there's a pretty major catch to this, as Bethesda writes that Trophies won't transfer over if you're upgrading the PS4 version of Skyrim to the new PS5 version, for some unknown reason.

It's hard to believe it's nearly been 10 years since Skyrim first launched. When the Anniversary Edition launches next week, the big new feature of the edition is the Creation Club, which adds four main pieces of content, including fishing, a new storyline called Saints and Seducers, an ingredient, focused Rare Curios mode, and finally the ultra-tough Survival Mode. Will you be picking up Skyrim yet again next week?

