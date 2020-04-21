Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton shares first cast photo

Shang-Chi – or, to give the upcoming Marvel movie its full mouth-full of a title, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – has been one of the many, many movies affected by the coronavirus. As with the other Marvel Phase 4 movies, Shang-chi's release date has been delayed after production went on hold earlier this year.

As the cast and crew await production to resume, director Destin Daniel Cretton has posted a photo of the cast "pre-COVID" all hanging out. Simu Liu, who will play the eponymous hero, is present in the photo, as is Awkwafina, whose role has not yet been revealed.

Pre-covid hang with @awkwafina, @simuliu & the legend Tony Leung. This was our last night out before Corona punched the world in the face. Destin Cretton A photo posted by @destindaniel on Apr 17, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Tony Leung, who will play the leader of the Ten Rings, The Mandarin, also makes an appearance. Leung – best known in the west for his roles in Hero and In the Mood for Love – marks yet another iconic actor taking on a villainous role in the MCU, following in the footsteps of Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, Kurt Russell, and Michael Keaton.

Of course, we've previously seen another actor play The Mandarin in the MCU, Ben Kingsley. However, as revealed in Iron Man 3, Kingsley's character was but a fictional actor being paid to portray a version of the comic-book villain. We will see the real Mandarin when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reaches cinemas May 7, 2021 – a release date previously held by Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. For more on the MCU, be sure to check out our extensive coverage below: