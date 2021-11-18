Secretlab Black Friday deals are now live - save up to $150

While Black Friday gaming chair deals won't officially kick off until the end of November, but that hasn't stopped early Secretlab Black Friday deals (clearly, discounts wait for no-one). The brand has already unveiled its offerings ahead of the event later this month, and they're live right now.

Savings of up to $150 - or £100, if you're based in the UK - are available in this early Secretlab Black Friday sale, and you can get reductions across the 2022 and 2020 lines. While most discounts are hovering nearer $30, you can make bigger gains if you opt for the more premium NAPA leather covering. Either way, you'll wind up with some of the more eye-catching Black Friday gaming chair deals in 2021.

Of the current Secretlab Black Friday deals we've seen so far, one of our favorites would be on the 'Stealth' version of the Secretlab Omega 2020. Its price has been slashed down to $359 instead of $399 (if you're in the UK, it's available for £284 rather than £319), and while this is only a cut of $40, it still brings one of the company's best gaming chairs into a more tempting price bracket.

The discount on 2022's Secretlab Titan EVO (reducing it to $469 instead of $499) is another one to watch. As we mentioned in our review of the chair, this upgrade enjoys "class-leading designs and materials" to go with "improved adjustable lumbar support". Throw in a magnetic headrest that bypasses the nuisance of having to clip the cushion around the chair and you're onto a winner.

Much like other Black Friday gaming deals, these offers will come to an end as of November 27 at 4PM in the USA and November 26 at 11:59pm GMT for the UK.

Black Friday Secretlab deals

Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | $399 Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | $399 $359 at Secretlab

Save $40 - This has been Secretlab's go-to brand for years, and now that it's being wound down in favor of the Titan EVO 2022 line, the price is finally starting to drop. While the entire 2020 Omega range is reduced, the cheapest offer would be for this darker 'Stealth' variant with black PRIME 2.0 PU leather.

UK price: £319 £284 at Secretlab



Secretlab Titan EVO (2022) | $499 Secretlab Titan EVO (2022) | $499 $469 at Secretlab

Save $35 - The newest flagship model for Secretlab is the Titan EVO, and this 'regular' version (replacing the Omega seen above) is an improved successor to the throne. Thanks to its magnetic headrest, built-in lumbar support, and a NEO hybrid leatherette material, you can feel every cent of this chair's premium price.

UK price: £399 £369 at Secretlab

