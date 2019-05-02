Honestly, you wait months for a good old treasure hunt in Fortnite, then two come along in the form of Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges in the space of just a few weeks! The same two stage process applies as you search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction in Fortnite, so you can't just skip your way straight to the hidden Battle Star location without visiting the map first. We can still help you get this challenge completed quickly though, as we'll show you exactly where you need to go to search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction, then the next location to head to so you can collect your prize.

Check out a complete walkthrough of where to search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction in our video below:

Where to search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction in Fortnite

On the map here we've shown the two important locations, marking the part of Junk Junction that contains the treasure map signpost, as well as the area down by Fatal Fields where you'll need to go next to collect your treasure. To get the details, we'll break down both of those locations for you.

Stage 1 of 2: Search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction

To know where you need to go, you'll first have to search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction, which is located to the north of the open area in the middle of this named location towards the big orange compressor. The signpost is tucked between some stacks of cars and behind a pile of wooden pallets, so climb or smash your way through to it then interact to reveal the actual treasure map. This features a knife and fork, which you may know are linked to Fatal Fields.

Stage 2 of 2: Follow the treasure map signpost in Junk Junction

After viewing the map, make your way to the area northwest of Fatal Fields where a knife and fork shaped excavation drops into the ground. Get yourself over to the blade side of the knife and your hidden Battle Stars will pop up, drawing this Weekly Challenge to a close.

Have you been able to search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms in Fortnite yet? We've got all the details if you need them.