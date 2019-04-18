We've got a bit of a Fortnite blast from the past here, as following treasure maps to located hidden Battle Stars used to be a staple of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges but has fallen out of favour in recent seasons. The treasure hunt now makes a return, though it does now have a subtle twist - you first have to search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms in order to reveal the actual map, before you can progress to Stage 2 and actually collect the treasure you seek. Handily we've already cracked the code for you, so read on and we'll show you exactly where you need to go.

We have a complete walkthrough of where to search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms in our video below:

Where to search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms in Fortnite

We've marked two locations on the map above, showing where you need to search in Paradise Palms to reveal the treasure map on the signpost, and then where you have to go in order to find the treasure marked with an X on the map. For more details, check out our breakdown that follows.

Stage 1 of 2: Search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms

To reveal the treasure map, you need to search the signpost found in Paradise Palms, which is found in the back alleyway behind Big Shots Espresso and the Keyboard King cybercafe. This will show you a map which hopefully you'll immediately recognise as Frosty Flights - though it's easier if you aren't getting shot in the back like we were!

Stage 2 of 2: Search the X on the treasure map signpost in Paradise Palms

Now you have the map, you know you need to head to Frosty Flights. Make your way to the end of the runway nearest the water, and the hidden Battle Stars will appear for you to collect and complete this challenge.

Have you found all of the Fortnite Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces yet? We've got all of their locations so you don't have to search every bridge and cave.